India Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Guidelines To Be Issued Soon

May 17, 2020, 7:11 p.m.

Indian government has extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks until May 31. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the National Executive Committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary, to issue modifications in the guidelines keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will shortly issue a new set of guidelines pertaining to what is allowed and restricted in different zones.

Earlier today, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu joined Punjab and Mizoram in extending the lockdown till May 31. Telangana has already extended it till May 29. Karnataka became the third southern state to extend the lockdown. However, unlike other states, Karnataka has extended it only for two more days till May 19. The government officials clarified that all orders in force from May 4 will continue.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

As India entered the 54th day of the lockdown, the total number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed China’s tally with 90,927 infections and death toll soared to 2,872 on Sunday.

China, which has a total of 84,649 cases, stopped adding new cases for the last two months now, while India has been detecting almost 4,000 cases every day for the last few days.

