Congress Leader Gandhi Demands Government Clarity On Border Issue With Nepal

May 27, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal reports The Hindu.

“What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts. I think the government should make it clear to the people of India what exactly is happening on the border,” said Rahul.

India and China are facing tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh sector. There have been violent clashes between troops from both sides in Ladakh and Sikkim.

