Splendorous Policy And Program Delivery Of The Government

Last week, the government of Nepal announced at the parliament drawing nation’s attention to the priority’s areas of the government work program for the next fiscal year. Nepal Policy Institute, an independent international think tank, shared the policy program document with global Nepali diaspora scholars, experts and practitioners across continents and solicited their views. This narrative largely reflects brief observations and remarks expressed by diaspora community members from North Americas, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Nepal Policy Institute shared this summary to the National Planning Commission with the expectation that this will be shared with relevant government Ministries, institutions and bodies who will take these issues into consideration of future policy planning processes.

Policy and Program announced by the President of the Democratic Republic of Nepal is a comprehensive narrative document that covers what one would want to hear from a self-impressed government to the nation. It is, however, short of progress in achievement details made during the year. This high-level narrative does provide government policy priorities not only for the coming year but for longer period perspectives because not all declared programs could be delivered in a year. This policy program has a multi-year dimension rather than of a year’s time frame and is not different than announced by the government in previous years and which have remained unfulfilled or with little or no progress. The government’s positive description of the state of programs in the middle of a global threat, which is just looming over Nepal, is little surprising because the narratives are short on what plans the government has developed to-date for the rescue of stranded economic heroes of Nepal (unsuspecting hard-working migrant workers of Nepal) now - nearly abandoned by both receiving and home countries.

There is a growing fear that the world economy may endure an unprecedented recession and depression combined. At the same time, the world must bear the brunt of shaky and uncertain multilateralism created by the global trading frictions and pandemic tensions between friendly states and major economic and trading powers. There is a coming threat of economic nationalism that could alter the face of liberal free-market economy with shifting trends in trading alliances. International economic experts and observers believe it could be a serious blow to economic liberalism and the world may go through unknown political ramifications, a situation never experienced since World War II.

If this situation is combined with probable impacts of contagious disease, like novel coronavirus, Nepal could have adverse economic repercussions of a larger dimension. Nepal is strongly linked with the world economy because it is thriving in high imports cushioned by remittances. Nepal’s GDP growth is driven not by industrial production but by soft services and subsistence agriculture and, thus, the country may plunge into stagflation.

The rapid spread of global pandemic has highlighted fragility more prominently in health care systems and inequalities fault lines in societies that could have long term social, political, and economic ramifications, unnoticed before. The Government of Nepal has rightly drawn people’s attention to novel coronavirus situation but has not offered details on how it intends to mitigate probable impacts on economic life, nation’s growth and welfare of the population under the theme of “ Prosperous Nepal Happy Nepali”, a goal pursued by the government, in months and year.

Interestingly there is not much on how the Sustainable Development Goals will be moved forward in the coming year by the government since there are general threats and concerns that COVID-19 pandemic will derail timely implementation, requiring re-adjustments and/or re-prioritization of the goals. This evolving situation would disproportionately impact on poverty, hunger, health, and education, the top four goals set by the United Nations.

Economic recovery will be slow, and Nepal will not be escaped from this reality because country is heavily dependent on basic food imports, the pressure exerted by the return of migrant workers, rising poverty, and unemployment. This situation will be exacerbated by peoples’ fear factor of getting infected, sick and dying as Nepal eases restrictions. This will have consequences for both foreign and internal investment, consumptions and businesses, the Government policy program did not articulate how the future situation will be managed.

There are several other interest areas of the government, as in the past, included in the policy program declaration on Education, Domestic Employment, Poverty and Hunger, Foreign Direct Investment, Food Security, Forestry, Tourism, Urban Development, Water Resources, Internet Access, Rural Postal System and Corruption Perceptions.

The narrative alludes government is to refocus the work program on health, education, employment, and economic recovery seem to be the priority because of COVID 19. There is no mention of progress made during the past year on these areas. Are we to expect a progress report later by the Finance Minister in the budget speech?

It is over six months of the emergence of a deadly virus and nearly five months of WHO declaring it as global pandemic but Nepal government has not elaborated preparedness to deal with the pandemic, rescue and repatriation and reintegration plan, and basic subsistence assistance program for workers who lost their means of livelihood and jobs, and family-based micro and small businesses which are an important component of the economy. There is also no mention of how the government intends to mount relief and rehabilitation for the returnee migrant population and if cash and/or material assistance are to be provided.

The government fails to recognize again and misses to declare migrant workers as “Economic Heroes of Nepal” and accord them due to recognition of their significant contribution to national GDP. Migrant workers’ foreign currency remittances have kept economy floating. This may have partly resulted in disproportionate imports of luxury goods. At the same time, remittances may have possibly saved economic collapse because Nepal’s economy is largely based on subsistence farming and services sector activities, which are seasonal.

Inspirational optimism looks shallow in the absence of achievement details on the economic front, especially progress on eradication of poverty – the single most challenges of this nation which is likely to be aggravated due to impending situation of increased unemployment created by the global pandemic, loss of jobs, reintegration of returnee population and food shortages.

What achievements have been made in ameliorating corruption perception is not there and it leaves a lot of room to be desired for in the rhetoric of reducing corruption in the government programs. This only attributes to negative trust perception.

The biggest issue facing Nepal is the lack of objective evaluation of plan and program as these are mostly influenced by political expediency rather than cost-benefit and economic analysis, ineffective project implementation, and project budget over-runs. The government has missed comparative economic opportunities due to the absence of economic reforms. It must, thus, focus on how it delivers approved programs, monitors and ensures effective implementation for timely delivery of outputs. These issues are fundamental to the government’s credibility performance and corruption perception.

Nepal has constitutionally federal structure but in policy program matters roles of different levels of government at federal, provincial, and local, needs to be clarified in budgetary process as it could otherwise create juristic limitation affecting program implementation at working levels.

Except for general reference on the global pandemic situation, there is scant details on what possible mitigating measures to reduce anticipated effects in Nepal and how post-COVID 19 economy recovery is perceived are ambiguous, except for referring to the establishment of COVID Fund.

The policy statement is not only to sustain political euphemism but to promote growth and development, otherwise, it sounds too glorious, given the less than satisfactory citations on achievements against the backdrop of a growing fear of pandemic spreading in the country and government’s lackluster display and lack of robust preparedness in managing the contagion.

One only hopes the government’s optimism will continue to prevail on Nepal’s development plan as the Policy Program narratives demonstrate.

(This presentation is submitted to National Planning Commission by Nepal Policy Institute and I was involved in the preparation of this. Kedar Neupane is a founding board member of Nepal Policy Institute and a retired senior UN official, is president of ‘We for Nepal’ based in Geneva, Switzerland. His email is Neupanek1050@gmail.com)