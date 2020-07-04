Over 200 Feared Dead In Mynmar Landslide

Over 200 Feared Dead In Mynmar Landslide

July 4, 2020, 8:44 a.m.

Rescuers Friday pulled several bodies from the scene of a landslide which killed over 160 jade miners in northern Myanmar, many of them migrant workers seeking their fortune in treacherous open-cast mines near the China border.

The disaster - the worst in memory to strike Myanmar's notoriously dangerous jade mines - ocurred on Thursday when a hillside collapsed in heavy monsoon rains. A deluge of mud smothered workers scouring the land for the precious stone..

"The search and rescue missions continued today and we now have 166 bodies," the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post, raising the overnight toll by four. The area is close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, where billions of dollars of jade is believed to be scoured each year from bare hillsides by poor migrant workers seeking to strike it rich.

Myanmar-landslide_173141550ef_original-ratio (1).jpg

Agencies

US, EU Condemn China's Security Law For Hong Kong
Jul 01, 2020
Hong Kong Protests: Schools Asked To Report On Support Measures For Students As Social Unrest Flares Up Again
Jul 01, 2020
Flu Virus With 'Pandemic Potential' Found In China
Jun 30, 2020
Worst Could Be Yet To Come: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Jun 30, 2020
China’s Border Incursions Aimed To Divert Mounting Backlash Over Coronavirus Mishandling Wthin China And Worldwide: CTA President
Jun 23, 2020

More on Asia

US Congress Passes China Sanctions Bill Over Hong Kong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
US, EU Condemn China's Security Law For Hong Kong By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
China Passes Controversial Hong Kong National Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
N. Korean Leader Suspends Military Action Plans Against S. Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
The Long(er) Road to Prosperity By Ashray Bikram Pande and Samarjeet Singh Thapa Jul 04, 2020
Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time And Interesting Facts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75