Nepal Defeats Scotland By Two Wickets

Feb. 22, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Nepal registered its fourth consecutive victory in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 by winning over Scotland by 2 wickets on Tuesday.

In the TU International Cricket Stadium Kirtipur, Scotland scored a total of 212 runs before all out in 46.1 overs.

In response, Nepal achieved the target of 213 runs in 44.1 overs with a loss of 8 wickets.

In Nepal's win, captain Rohit Paudel hit a half-century and scored 95 runs whereas Karan KC scored 31. Both were not out.

Bowling side, Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane took 4 wickets in 10 overs by giving 45 runs. Similarly, Karan KC took 3 wickets in his spell of 8.1 overs.

From Scotland's side, batsman George Munsey hit a half-century scoring 60 runs and Matthew Cross scored 42 runs.

Tuesday's win over Scotland is the fourth consecutive win in the series. Before this Nepal had beaten Namibia by two wickets in its first match and defeated Scotland and Namibia in the second and third matches respectively by 3 wickets.

