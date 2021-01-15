North Korean Holds Military Parade Attended By Kim

North Korea's state-run media has reported that the country staged a military parade in central Pyongyang on Thursday evening, and that the country's leader, Worker's Party General Secretary Kim Jong Un, made an appearance reports Yonhap news agency.

The report says the event was held to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Worker's Party, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

North Korea held a military parade Thursday evening in central Pyongyang to celebrate the recently concluded party congress, showing off its state-of-the-art weapons, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), state media reported Friday.

The parade held in Kim Il-sung square came after Pyongyang wrapped up its eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, at which leader Kim Jong-un pledged to bolster the nuclear arsenal of the country.

North Korea appears to aim at upping the ante ahead of next week's inauguration of Joe Biden as new president of the United States amid uncertainty over Washington's policy direction on currently stalled denuclearization talks.

North Korea showcased yet another new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in just three months during a recent military parade, experts said Friday.

During the parade held on Thursday night at Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang, the North rolled out SLBMs on transporter erector launchers (TEL), which it labeled as the Pukguksong-5ㅅ, along with a new short-range ballistic missile and various other kinds of weaponry.

The Korean letter "ㅅ" appears to indicate that it is a sea-based system.

"The world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," the North's Korean Central Korean News Agency (KCNA) said.

It said submarine-launched ballistic missiles were part of the parade.

It was the North Korea's first military parade since October last year to mark the ruling party's 75th anniversary.

Kim Jong Un said earlier at the congress that his country will strengthen its nuclear and missile development. The remarks came just days before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.