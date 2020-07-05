Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus

Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus

July 5, 2020, 8:32 a.m.

Despite the fear of coronavirus, people are observing the Guru Purnima festival throughout the country today by paying reverence to all teachers.

The festival, also marked as Teacher’s Day, is observed on the full moon day in the Nepali month Ashadh as per the lunar calendar.

People pay respect and show gratitude to their Gurus or teachers for imparting education and teachings on the same day. They also offer garlands and delicacies to Gurus or teachers and receive blessings from them in return.

The day is celebrated to express gratitude towards Gurus or teachers.

The day is also celebrated in memory of Vedavyas, the author of 18 Purans and 18 Upapurans in Sanskrit.

As per Hindu values, senior people in terms of knowledge, strength and experience and father, mother, maternal uncle, father-in-law, mother-in-law, great grandfather and great grandmother are also respected as teachers. People and students are celebrating the festival with various organizations across the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

