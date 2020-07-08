Rato Machhindranth Chariot Festival Suspended Due To Coronavirus

Chairperson of Lalitpur Guthi Sansathan Chandra Maharjan said that the chariot festival of Rato Macchindranath suspended this year due to spread of coronavirus. The chariot festival was due to start today.

“As coronavirus case is spreading in Kathmandu, we have decided to suspend chariot festival as it involved huge numbers of people to pull the chariot,” said Maharjan.

Following the lockdown on March 24, the chariot festival was suspended. However, the construction of chariot started two weeks ago.

Started since Licchivi King Narendradev, Ratomachhindranath chariot festival is largest festival of Kathmandu valley involving the people.