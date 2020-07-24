Juventus Missed To Win The Title, Cristiano Ronaldo Without A Score

Juventus Missed To Win The Title, Cristiano Ronaldo Without A Score

July 24, 2020, 7:22 a.m.

Juventus missed out on the chance to wrap up the Serie A title as they fell to what boss Maurizio Sarri called a "messy" defeat at struggling Udinese.

Juve, who have been Italian champions for exactly 3,000 days, need to win one of their final three games to win their ninth title in a row.

They led through Matthijs de Ligt's powerful drive.

But Ilija Nestorovski headed in an equaliser before Seko Fofana's brilliant winner in injury time.

As Juve pushed for a winner, Fofana ran from the halfway line, beat Alex Sandro for pace before cutting inside De Ligt and slotting the ball under Wojciech Szczesny.

"We paid for a lack of order after a good first half," said Sarri, whose future is reportedly in doubt.

"We wanted to win at all costs, we were messy and we took the game on a dangerous track and lost it on 93 minutes because we wanted the three points.

"At this stage of the season, it is difficult, we are all tired. We have lost aggression.

"It's complicated to stay mentally and physically on the ball for 90 minutes. The games are strange and the momentum changes very easily. The mental fatigue is more than the physical fatigue."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been overtaken by Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in the golden boot race. Immobile scored his 31st goal of the season in Lazio's 2-1 win over Cagliari to take him one above Ronaldo's total.

Juventus only need three points to seal an unprecedented ninth consecutive Serie A title - but they are out of form.

They have only won one of their past five Serie A games, but the three teams below them - Atalanta, Inter Milan and Lazio - have all dropped points recently.

Sarri is hoping to win the first league title of his career.

Source: BBC

Agencies

WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias
Jul 24, 2020
Trump Scraps Republican Convention In Virus 'Flare-up'
Jul 24, 2020
South Korea's Economy Shrinks 2.9% In Q2, Worst Since 1997 Financial Crisis
Jul 23, 2020
Trump To Send 'Surge' Of Hundreds Of Federal Agents To Cities
Jul 23, 2020
Pakistan Anger As Video Shows Reporter Matiullah Jan Abduction
Jul 22, 2020

More on Sports

Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 50 Premier League, La Liga Goals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Messi Beats Benzema To Break La Liga Record With Seventh Pichichi Award By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Real Madrid Win Spanish League La Liga By Agencies 1 week ago
Messi Enters 700 Club But None Of Player Breaks Josef Bican By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Bayern Munich Win Over Wolfsburg Secured Bundesliga Trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Liverpool Win Premier League In 30-year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On 22 Years Old Girl In Sitapaila By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias By Agencies Jul 24, 2020
Trump Scraps Republican Convention In Virus 'Flare-up' By Agencies Jul 24, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
World Bank Projects Nepal’s Growth At 2.1 Percent In FY2021 Due To The Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
JICA Nepal Signs Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75