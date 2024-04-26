Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas

April 26, 2024, 7:40 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province . Chances of traces to light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Chances of traces to light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal-China Aid Project Meeting Held In Lhasa
Apr 25, 2024
Ambassador Subedi Presented The Letter Of Credence To President Of Italy
Apr 25, 2024
Nepal-Qatar Joint Business Council Formed
Apr 25, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki, Sudurpaschim And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
India’s Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2nd Phase Voting Begins In India By Agencies Apr 26, 2024
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies Apr 26, 2024
Private Sector Investment: Opportunity And Challenges In Nepal By Sandip Poudel Apr 25, 2024
Nepal-China Aid Project Meeting Held In Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75