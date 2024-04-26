Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province . Chances of traces to light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Chances of traces to light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight .