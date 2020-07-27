Juventus Win Serie A Title For Ninth Consecutive Season, Cristiano Ronaldo Score Opening Goal

Juventus Win Serie A Title For Ninth Consecutive Season, Cristiano Ronaldo Score Opening Goal

July 27, 2020, 7:20 a.m.

Juventus have won the Serie A title for the ninth consecutive season. Maurizio Sarri’s side have clinched the crown with two games to spare, following a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria. Goal

The win takes them seven points clear of second-placed Inter, who cannot catch with them with only two matches remaining for both sides.

opened the scoring for Juventus against Sampdoria in first-half injury time with Federico Bernardeschi then adding a second in the 67th minute. Ronaldo would then miss a penalty late in the game but Juve would still be able to hold out for a crucial three points.

Thoughts will now surely drift to the potential of an unprecedented 10th straight title next season.

As has often been the case in recent seasons, Juve had seemed to have a genuine title race on their hands earlier in the season.

Early-season contenders Inter dropped off with a run of five draws from seven games around Christmas while Lazio, who looked like potential champions when the season was suspended, have taken just one point from their last five.

Atalanta have been in stunning goalscoring form since the restart and will look forward to their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, but their title challenge effectively ended when two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties saw them lose 2-1 against Juve earlier this month.

The trophy will come as a mark of vindication for Maurizio Sarri, who has come under fire at times during an inconsistent campaign.

This is only his second major honour as a manager after his Europa League win at Chelsea last year. It is also only the second trophy he has won in Italy, following the Coppa Italia Serie D with minnows Sansovino, 17 years ago.

Now, Sarri and his side will look to maintain their form through their remaining league fixtures against Cagliari and Roma, before switching their attention to the Champions League.

They welcome Ligue 1 side Lyon to Turin on August 7, looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and book their place in Lisbon for the final knockout stages.

Agencies

DPM Pokharel And US Ambassador Discussed Issues Related To Bilateral Cooperation
Jul 27, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 16 Million, North Korea Reports First Case
Jul 27, 2020
India’s Covaxin Trial (Part 1 of Phase 1) Shows ‘Encouraging Results’
Jul 26, 2020
Hurricane Hanna batters Southern Texas
Jul 26, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Approaching 16 Million Worldwide
Jul 26, 2020

More on Sports

Juventus Missed To Win The Title, Cristiano Ronaldo Without A Score By Agencies 3 days ago
Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 50 Premier League, La Liga Goals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Messi Beats Benzema To Break La Liga Record With Seventh Pichichi Award By Agencies 1 week ago
Real Madrid Win Spanish League La Liga By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Messi Enters 700 Club But None Of Player Breaks Josef Bican By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Bayern Munich Win Over Wolfsburg Secured Bundesliga Trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago

The Latest

DPM Pokharel And US Ambassador Discussed Issues Related To Bilateral Cooperation By Agencies Jul 27, 2020
Industries Are Blamed For Rising COVID-19 Cases In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2020
Russian Navy To Get Hypersonic Nuclear Weapons: Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 16 Million, North Korea Reports First Case By Agencies Jul 27, 2020
Generally Cloudy And Rain Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2020
Kathmandu Reported 8 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75