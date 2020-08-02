Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID19; Admitted To Hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday (August 2), tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital.

Shah took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. He noted that whoever has come in contact with him should isolate themselves and undergo tests for the virus.

"On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors after testing positive for COVID-19. I request those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," Shah wrote on Twitter.

As soon as the news was tweeted out, many wished Shah a speedy recovery.

"I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge (sic)," wrote Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy.

Shah has been at the forefront of managing the coronavirus outbreak in the country.