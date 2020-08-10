Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Puja Vrat Vidhi, Fasting and Significance

Amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the government has decided to shut down all the Krishna Temples including Krishna Mandir in Patan to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Krishna Janmashtami is a colourful festival celebrated across the country to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadon. This year the day will be celebrated on August 11.

Janmashtami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna. In Mathura, the city of Demon King Kansa, Lord Krishna was born in the prison of the King as the eighth child of Devaki on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada month. It was midnight and Moon was rising along with Rohini Nakshatra when he was born. Hence, Krishnashtami commemorates the birthday of Lord Krishna every year.

It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu, who is the preserver or sustainer of life, incarnated on Earth as Lord Krishna to fight evils. Lord Krishna is considered as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Krishna was born around 5,200 years ago in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, which is also referred to as Dwapar Yuga. He is considered as the most powerful human incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees on this day observe fast and offer prayer to the deity for good health and happiness. The Puja ritual takes place at midnight as Lord Krishna was born at midnight in a jail where his mother and father were locked by his uncle King Kansa.

The parents of Lord Krishna, Devaki and Vasudeva were thrown into prison by Mathura's cruel king Kansa. On the day of Devaki's marriage (Kansa's sister), it was prophesied that her eighth son would kill Kansa. Following this incident, Kansa threw both his sister and brother-in-law into the prison and one by one, killed all their sons until Krishna was born.

The night Lord Krishna was born, a divine voice instructed Vasudeva to carry the baby to Vrindavan to protect him from Kansa's attack.

Date and time of Pooja

This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11, 2020. People will observe fast on Tuesday and will worship Lord Krishna at midnight of August 12. After the ceremony, they will break their fast.

Ashtami Tithi begins - 09:06 AM on August 11, 2020

Ashtami Tithi ends - 11:16 AM on August 12, 2020

Puja Time – 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 12

Duration – 00 Hours 43 Mins

Vrat Vidhi

People observe fast for the entire day and break it only after the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight. They don new clothes, dance and sing to celebrate the birth of their deity.

On this day, Krishna temples across the country are decorated, processions are taken out, people observe fast and dedicate their day to the bhajans and kirtans of Lord Krishna. The puja ritual takes place at midnight in which the idol of Lord Krishna is worshipped. People offer flowers, fruits and sweets to the god and pray for the welfare of their family.

The Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is another major attraction of this festival celebrated on the second day of Janmashtami. The festival of Dahi Handi is popular in Maharashtra and other westerns states of India. On this day, pots of yogurt (Dahi) are hung at a height, which is broken by teams of youth by forming a human pyramid. The festival of Dahi Handi holds significance because as a kid Lord Krishna used to steal butter and yogurt by breaking the pot that people used to fasten at a height so he could not reach out.