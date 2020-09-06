Macchindranath’s Chariot To Be Pulled Today

Macchindranath’s Chariot To Be Pulled Today

Sept. 6, 2020, 12:20 p.m.

The chariot of Macchindranath, revered as the god of rain and good times, will be pulled at 3:00 pm today. It will be pulled from the current position in Pulchowk to the Sorhakhutte pati in front of Lalitpur metropolitan office reports RSS.

According to National News agency, the chariot was renovated with the help of volunteers from the 19th Jatiya Khala Pucha. The chariot will be pulled further 15 to 20 meters only with people from various 19 ethnic groups joining the act, along with some people from Patan tole, said the Pucha coordinator Chandra Maharjan. This will mark the end of the Chariot procession this year, and local residents of Patan will observe Chabayalabu festival today.

If possible, the Macchindranath will be taken to Bungmati this Friday, said Maharjan

Agencies

People Residing Nearby Mahakali River In Nepal Urged To Stay Safe As Dhauliganga Dam In India to Release Water
Sep 06, 2020
Portugal Wins Croatia 4-1 In Absence of Ronaldo In Nations League
Sep 06, 2020
India Reports 86432 New COVID-19 On Saturday
Sep 05, 2020
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 26.4 million; WHO Says No Widespread Vaccination Until Mid-2021
Sep 05, 2020
Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Discuss Border Tension In Moscow
Sep 05, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Bhotojatra Festival Will Not Be Held This Year By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Lalitpur District Administration Issues A Prohibitory Oder To Prevent Clashes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Soraha Shradh Or Petri Paksha 2020: Paying Homage To Ancestors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Indrajatra Festival 2020: No Grand Public Ceremony To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Rishi Panchami 2020: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

India Reports Global Daily Record Of New COVID-19 Cases By REUTERS Sep 06, 2020
People Residing Nearby Mahakali River In Nepal Urged To Stay Safe As Dhauliganga Dam In India to Release Water By Agencies Sep 06, 2020
Industrialist Chaudhary Recovered From COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2020
Portugal Wins Croatia 4-1 In Absence of Ronaldo In Nations League By Agencies Sep 06, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2020
India Reports 86432 New COVID-19 On Saturday By Agencies Sep 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75