Nepal Records 1,039 new cases Of COVID-19,1,173 Recovered, Tally Reaches 54,159

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases reached to 54159.

In 9,165 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,039 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection informed Professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 1,173 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.5 percent.

Currently, there are 15, 117 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,730 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,387 are in home isolation. Some 6,536 people are placed in quarantine across the nation.

Of the active patients, 169 are admitted to the ICU and 23 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 54,159 including 38,697 cases of recovery and 345 death cases.