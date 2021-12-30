Kathmandu Valley Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 145 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 30, 2021, 5:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6284 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 156 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 145 infections, 109 in Kathmandu, 11 Bhaktapur, and 25 in Lalitpur.

With 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828207.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gurung Community Celebrated Tamu Lhosar Across Nepal
Dec 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 235 New Cases, 228 Recoveries And No Deaths
Dec 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 30
Dec 30, 2021
Weather To Improve From Thursday
Dec 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 123 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 29, 2021

More on History

PRABHAKAR RANA MEMORIAL LIBRARY Worthy Contributions By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 3 days ago
COVID Vaccine Efficacy Vs. Omicron By Agencies 4 weeks ago
Nepal Records 1,039 new cases Of COVID-19,1,173 Recovered, Tally Reaches 54,159 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 year, 3 months ago
TEMPLE RECONSTRUCTION Lalitpur Takes Lead By A Correspondent 1 year, 10 months ago
Singh Durbar: NRA Started Retrofitting ( Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 years, 8 months ago
The Life And Contribution Of Exiled Nepal PM Dev Shumsher By Sneha Bhura 3 years, 4 months ago

The Latest

Gurung Community Celebrated Tamu Lhosar Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 235 New Cases, 228 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2021
Kathmandu Police Arrested Eight Men On Charge Of Rape By Agencies Dec 30, 2021
India’s Several States Report Huge Single-day Spike In Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Dec 30, 2021
Coronavirus Cases Hit New High In US By Agencies Dec 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75