Kathmandu Valley Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6284 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 156 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 145 infections, 109 in Kathmandu, 11 Bhaktapur, and 25 in Lalitpur.

With 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828207.