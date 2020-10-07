Scientist Trio Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Physics For Black Hole Studies

Scientist Trio Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Physics For Black Hole Studies

Oct. 7, 2020, 7:11 a.m.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden.

According to the academy, one half of the prize goes to Roger Penrose "for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity."

While the the other half which is jointly shared by Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez is "for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy."

By applying ingenious mathematical methods, Penrose proved that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity, according to a press release of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

In January 1965, ten years after Einstein's death, he proved that black holes really can form and described them in detail. The black holes hide a singularity at their heart, which all the known laws of nature cease. Penrose's article is still seen as the most important contribution to the general theory of relativity since Einstein, read the press release.

By using the world's largest telescopes, Genzel and Ghez developed methods to see through the huge clouds of interstellar gas and dust to the center of the Milky Way. They refined new techniques to compensate for distortions caused by the Earth's atmosphere, building unique instruments and committing themselves to long-term research.

Their pioneering work has given us the most convincing evidence yet of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, read the statement.

"The discoveries of this year's Laureates have broken new ground in the study of compact and supermassive objects. But these exotic objects still pose many questions that beg for answers and motivate future research," said David Haviland, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

"Not only questions about their inner structure, but also questions about how to test our theory of gravity under the extreme conditions in the immediate vicinity of a black hole," he said.

Four women have been awarded the Physics Prize so far: Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963, Donna Strickland in 2018 and Andrea Ghez in 2020.

One person, John Bardeen, has been awarded the Physics Prize twice.

25 years was the age of the youngest Physics Laureate ever, Lawrence Bragg, when he was awarded the 1915 Physics Prize together with his father. 96 years is the age of the oldest Physics Laureate, Arthur Ashkin.

There will be no traditional Nobel Awarding Ceremony in Stockholm this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Agencies

Trump Ends Covid Budget Stimulus Relief Talks
Oct 07, 2020
Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets
Oct 06, 2020
Nepal-China Tatopani Border Opens For Trade
Oct 06, 2020
China On The Agenda For QUAD Talks In Tokyo
Oct 06, 2020
President Trump Leaves Hospital To Continue Covid-19 Treatment
Oct 06, 2020

More on Science

Nepal Army Opens Track To Connect Byas In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
AWS SAARC Virtual Meet-Up 2020 Concluded Sharing Knowledge Cloud Solution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
UAE Probe Leads To Mars On Japanese Rocket By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Did Coronavirus Really Originate In A Chinese Laboratory? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 3 weeks ago
Pangolins Do Host Viruses Similar To SARS-CoV-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 2 weeks ago
Will Coronavirus Pandemic And Social Distancing End? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Ganja Legalization Bill: The Need, Weaknesses And Needed Improvements By Dipak Gyawali Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Government Announces Restriction On Indian Small Infrastructure Assistance Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Trump Ends Covid Budget Stimulus Relief Talks By Agencies Oct 07, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Province1,2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
China In Talks With WHO Over Assessing Its COVID-19 Vaccines For Global Use By REUTERS Oct 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75