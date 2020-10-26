Dashain Tika Celebrated Confining To Family

Dashain Tika Celebrated Confining To Family

Oct. 26, 2020, 3:46 p.m.

Unlike previous years, people observed Dashain Tika this year limited to the family following the health protocols including social distancing, hand washing and mask.

At a time when the coronavirus continues to spread breaking daily records, Many Nepalis celebrated the festival remaining within their house and among the family members.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has urged all to observe the festivals by observing social distancing considering the risk of COVID-19.

In a message today on the occasion of the Bada Dashain festival, 2077, President Bhandari has wished all the Nepalis at home and abroad happiness, peace, prosperity, long life and continued progress, while urging all to follow the health protocol to save oneself and others from the deadly virus.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all the Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of Bada Dashain festival. Stating that festivals are also the basis of social arrangement, he has pointed out the need to move ahead by internalizing it.

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged all the Nepali sisters and brothers to celebrate the festival remaining within their house and among the family members.

