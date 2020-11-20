Today is the Main Day Of Chhath Puja 2020

Today is the Main Day Of Chhath Puja 2020

Nov. 20, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Today is Chhath., a main day of Chhath Puja. An ancient Hindu Vedic festival, Chhath is dedicated to solar deity Surya and Shashthi Devi, thanking them for bestowing life on earth. It is primarily observed in Southern part of Nepal , Kathmandu Valley and Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. With the rise of COVID-19 cases, devotees are celebrating the festival in low profile.

The festival interestingly does not involve idolatry. It is believed that the main sources of the sun’s powers are his wife Usha and Pratyusha. Chhath, therefore involves combined worship of both powers along with the Sun.

Chhath puja is mentioned in both Ramayana and Mahabharata. In Ramayana, Sita performed Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja on the day Ramrajya was established. In Mahabharata, the puja was performed by Kunti after they escaped from Lakshagrih.

The festival is traditionally observed over a period of four days. The rituals are rigorous. Devotees do bathe in holy water, fast and even abstain from drinking water, and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun. It is not a gender-specific festival as many men also observe it.

Kheer, thekua and fruits are some of the traditional prasad offerings. The foods prepared are strictly vegetarian and cooked without table salt, onion and garlic.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal
Nov 20, 2020
Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF
Nov 19, 2020
Nepal Red Cross Society And Coca-Cola Nepal Ventilators And Safety Gears To Nepal Government
Nov 19, 2020
Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy
Nov 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 19, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Argha, Time, Rituals and Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Chhath Puja 2020: Bidhi, Significance, Importance And History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Bhai Tika Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Bal Gopaleshwor Temple To Open Today For Devotees By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Ramos To Miss Next Three Real Madrid Games After Club Confirms Hamstring Injury By Agencies Nov 20, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Nepal Red Cross Society And Coca-Cola Nepal Ventilators And Safety Gears To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1229 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75