PADT To Open Pashupatinath Temple From December 16

The Pashupatinath temple that remained closed for more than eight months following COVID-19 pandemic is all set to reopen for public from December 16 reports Rashtriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to RSS, the Hindu holy shrine will open for pilgrims by abiding with the government-set health protocols including social distancing, said the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT).

According to Pradip Dhakal, member-secretary of the PADT, a standard operating procedure has been developed for devotees visiting the temple.