Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid To Be Celebrated In Nepal On Today1; Nation Gears Up For The festival

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid To Be Celebrated In Nepal On Today1; Nation Gears Up For The festival

April 11, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

This year, Ramadan started on March 11. The fasting continued for a month. The end of Ramadan marks the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Shawwal crescent moon was sighted only on 10 May.

Muslims all over the country are all set to celebrate the Eid-ul–Fitr (Eid) by exchanging greetings and best wishes and relishing best delicacies on Thursday. The government has declared a public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid), a major festival celebrated by the Muslim community.

The festival marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting which formally concluded on Thursday.

All Muslims begin the celebrations early in the morning after bathing, washing, and wearing fine clothes. After the morning prayers and Namaj reading, they prepare and enjoy special delicacies and exchange words of greetings with relatives, friends and well-wishers. Senior members give out gifts and blessings to their juniors. The celebrations continue for a few days.

Muslims across the world sighted the crescent moon on the night of April 10. In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, United Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East, the crescent moon was not sighted on April 8. Hence, Chand Raat was marked on April 9 evening. These countries also celebrated Eid on April 10.

Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal - the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid means celebrations, while Fitr means breaking of the fast. After a month-long fast during Ramadan, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. Muslims all over the country are all set to celebrate the Eid-ul–Fitr (Eid) by exchanging greetings and best wishes and relishing best delicacies on Thursday. The government has declared a public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid), a major festival celebrated by the Muslim community.

The festival marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting which formally concluded on Thursday.

All Muslims begin the celebrations early in the morning after bathing, washing, and wearing fine clothes. After the morning prayers and Namaj reading, they prepare and enjoy special delicacies and exchange words of greetings with relatives, friends and well-wishers. Senior members give out gifts and blessings to their juniors. The celebrations continue for a few days.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Or Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Apr 11, 2024
Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In The Travel And Vacation Show 2024
Apr 10, 2024
SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General
Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal
Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising
Apr 10, 2024

More on Festivals and Culture

Holi Celebration In Madhesh Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Holi of Fagu Purnima 2024: Importance and Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Gyalpo Losar 2024: Importance And Signficance For Sherpa Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Maha Shivratri 2024: History, Significance, And Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Mahashivaratri Today: 4,000 Security Persons Mobilized At Pashupati Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Biden, Kishida Herald Partnekrship At Washington Summit By Agencies Apr 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Or Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2024
Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In The Travel And Vacation Show 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75