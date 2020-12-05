Roles Of CSOs In implementing UNSCR 1325

Dec. 5, 2020, 7:02 p.m.

United Nations Security Council Resolution(UNSCR) 1325 is a landmark resolution on women, peace and security. It captures the impact on women due to armed conflict and recognized the under estimated and underrepresented involvement of women in conflict prevention, peace keeping, conflict resolution and peace building. UNSCR stresses on giving importance to women as equal partners in preventing violent conflict and involvement of women in promoting peace and security for long lasting stability.

There are 4 pillars of UNSCR 1325: participation and representation of women in all sphere of decision-making process; protection of women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence; preventing violence against women; and relief and recovery measures through a gendered lens considering the needs of women and girls.

It is the global commitment to ensure that the women and girls are comprehensively assimilated into peace process and conflict prevention. It is necessary to bring change through collective efforts of UNSCR 1325. The action of resolution is done through the development of government led National Action Plan, where Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) remain critical to improve consideration of gender, security and peace process.

CSOs are the integral element of the global society due to their perceptions, proficiency and partnership building capabilities to bring wider change. It works in a coordinated approach in the field of conflict and post conflict areas to develop understanding and knowledge on the linkages of security and gender equality for implementation of UNSCR 1325. As the world is celebrating 16-days of campaign against gender-based violence from Nov 25 to Dec 10, 2020, UNSCR 1325 agenda complements the commitment to challenge stereotypes and harmful gender norms and practices.

Based on the good practices from around the world, CSOs can participate in the implementation of UNSCR1325 in the following ways:

  • CSOs as a monitor to ensure gender equality as wells as supports inclusiveness representation to prevent, manage and resolve conflict and violence
  • CSOs as an advocates and influencer in the implementation and effectiveness of National Action Plans on 1325 from local to global
  • Advancing women leadership and women organization in peace and security agenda through CSOs
  • Advocating for quota system of women in political participation, national reconciliation and political reform process
  • Supporting in the areas of gender, violence against women in conflict and post conflict time
  • Promoting women led CSOs as a peace builder through activism and participation
  • Addressing women’s rights in conflict setting, peace negotiation and post war reconstruction
  • Capacity building (Trust building and solidarity, negotiation and mediation and negotiation with armed groups), raising awareness for active engagement in the peace keeping and transitional process
  • Strengthening accountability and transparency linking international standard like SGGs and CEDAW
  • Preparing shadow reports on the implementation status of National Action Plans
  • Advancing 16-days of activism against gender-based violence

It is true that in warfare women and children are the easy target by the armed groups. Due to conflict communities torn apart families are divided, so we must take holistic approach that recognizes the needs and opportunities.

Effective National Action Plan development, implementation and monitoring require clear government commitment and leadership, both at political and technical levels. Nevertheless, CSOs have critical role in the implementation and monitoring of UNSCR 1325. Women must be on the forefront of this agenda.

Aagya Pokharel, Master in Human and Natural Resource Studies from Kathmandu University. Can be reached through aagya.pokharel28@gmail.com

Agya Pokharel.jpg

Aagya Pokharel

