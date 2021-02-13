UN Human Rights Council Divided Over Myanmar

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution on the situation in Myanmar following the military coup on February 1. It calls for the immediate release of detainees including ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

It was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva on Friday.

China, Russia and others pulled out. Their envoys said they are "disassociating" from the resolution.

Myanmar's ambassador called the document unacceptable.

UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews condemned what he described as the arbitrary detention of government officials and human rights leaders.

He also cited "growing reports and photographic evidence" that security forces used live ammunition against protesters.

The resolution stresses the need to refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.