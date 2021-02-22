A Massive Funeral Held For Woman Shot During Myanmar Protest

A funeral has been held in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, for a woman who was shot during an anti-coup protest.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the capital on February 9. The 20-year-old died on Friday.

This is the first confirmed death of a protester since the military coup on February 1.

Many people, including her relatives, mourned her death at the funeral on Sunday.

In the largest city, Yangon, people laid flowers in front of a photo of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing.

Massive rallies have taken place across Myanmar for more than two weeks. Security forces are stepping up measures to forcibly remove protesters, such as firing water cannons and guns, resulting in deaths and injuries.

On Saturday, security police in the second largest city of Mandalay opened fire shortly after ordering workers to return to oil-supplying facilities. They were staging a walkout in protest over the coup.

Rescue volunteers say two men, aged 36 and 17, died after being shot in the chest and in the head, respectively. They say at least 30 others were wounded.

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi remains under house arrest. Her detention is likely to be prolonged as she faces two charges. Tensions are rising as strikes against the coup are being planned nationwide on Monday.