US Expelling Russian Diplomats

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on Russia and expelling 10 Russian diplomats from the United States over cyberattacks and other "harmful" activities.

The executive order, signed on Thursday, declares a national emergency, citing threats posed by Russia to America's security, foreign policy and economy.

The White House says the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has been involved in a hacking campaign against government agencies and attempts to influence the 2020 US presidential election.

The sanctions target six Russian companies that Washington says support the cyber activities, 32 entities and individuals carrying out acts of disinformation and interference over the presidential election, and eight individuals and entities associated with Russia's occupation in Crimea. The measures include asset freezes.

Russia has responded sharply to the move.

Biden this week proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a third country with the aim of reducing tensions.