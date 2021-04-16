US Expelling Russian Diplomats

US Expelling Russian Diplomats

April 16, 2021, 7:23 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on Russia and expelling 10 Russian diplomats from the United States over cyberattacks and other "harmful" activities.

The executive order, signed on Thursday, declares a national emergency, citing threats posed by Russia to America's security, foreign policy and economy.

The White House says the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has been involved in a hacking campaign against government agencies and attempts to influence the 2020 US presidential election.

The sanctions target six Russian companies that Washington says support the cyber activities, 32 entities and individuals carrying out acts of disinformation and interference over the presidential election, and eight individuals and entities associated with Russia's occupation in Crimea. The measures include asset freezes.

Russia has responded sharply to the move.

Biden this week proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a third country with the aim of reducing tensions.

Agencies

UN, The World Bank And The Gavi Vaccine Alliance Urge Rich Countries To Donate COVID Jabs
Apr 16, 2021
Nepali Muslims Observing Ramadan
Apr 16, 2021
South Korea Extends Visa Term Of Nepali Migrant Workers
Apr 15, 2021
Biden Announces Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Apr 15, 2021
Nepali New Year 2078 : Bisket Jatra, History, Importance And Celebration
Apr 14, 2021

More on International

Biden Announces Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
US: Troops In Afghanistan To Withdraw By September 11 By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
50th Anniversary Of Ping-Pong Diplomacy By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
May His Soul Rest In Peace’: World Reacts To Prince Philip Death By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
Iran Nuclear Deal Talks To Resume Next Week By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
Brazil's daily coronavirus deaths surpass 4,000 By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Health Ministry Asked To Close The Schools In 14 Districts Classified As Extremely Affected By COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2021
UN, The World Bank And The Gavi Vaccine Alliance Urge Rich Countries To Donate COVID Jabs By Agencies Apr 16, 2021
Nepali Muslims Observing Ramadan By Agencies Apr 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2021
Nepal-India Electricity Trade A New Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021
Nepal Yarn Manufacturers’ Association and UKaidसीप’s Partnership Contributes to Inclusive Job Creation And Industry Transformation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75