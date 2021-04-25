Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Celebrating The Birth Of The 24th Tirthankar

When the seriousness of the world wasn’t felt, and it saw the contrast between wealthy and deprived, a legend was driven to start a mission of living a life filled with peace and prosperity. Yaas, that’s Mahavir Jain, the 24th and the final Tirthankar who established Jainism in India. Mahavir Jayanti is the celebration of his glorious birth anniversary, which holds the utmost importance among Jains. It is also well-known as ‘Mahavir Janma Kalyanak’.

In the Gregorian calendar, this festival falls in the month of March or April. According to Jain scriptures, Mahaveera was born on the 13th day of the Moon’s bright half, during the Chaitra month of the year 599 BCE). This year it will be observed as per the below dates and tithi:

Mahaveer Jayanti - History And Significance

When Mahavira was born, the surroundings became greatly peaceful and experienced serenity. Gods and Goddesses from the paradise offered reverence to the Tirthankara. They bathed the infant in a ceremony and gave him the names Mahavira and Vardhaman. Regarding the birth of Mahavira, there is also a famous legend related to HIS mother.

Dreams Of Trishala, Mother Of Mahavir Jain

Right before Mahavir’s birth, his mother Trishala had 16 dreams each presenting different objects. Here are those dream symbols and their significance:

A white elephant: A child of great moral values will be born.

A lion: Leadership.

Goddess Lakshmi:- Wealth and prosperity

The Full Moon: Peace and support

A pair of jumping fish: Charming appearance.

The Sun: Higher Knowledge.

A lake full of lotus flowers: Compassion.

A celestial palace: Spirituality.

A throne of rubies and diamonds: Being the world teacher.

A garland:- Popularity and admiration from society.

A bull: A well-known religious teacher who will share knowledge and peace.

Mandara flowers:- Sympathy and courtesy.

A Golden pot: Wealth.

A vessel full of gems : Dignity and Wisdom.

Rough ocean: Infinite attainment.

Residence of Nagendra: Clairvoyance.

It was at the age of 30 that he left earthly pursuits and began meditating. He meditated under an Ashoka tree for 12 years continuously and got enlightened.

Mahaveera travelled across India and conveyed lessons to eliminate superstition and several false beliefs. He instituted Dharma to set morals, ethical values, and honesty. His preaching was inclined towards total non-violence. He had brought light to the importance of meditation and fasts for humans to attain a lot of virtues.

Being a fortunate event for the Jain people, Mahaveer Jayanti is observed with great pomp at all the Jain temples. It is majorly celebrated in temples of Pawapuri in Bihar, Girnar and Palitana in Gujarat, Shri Mahavirji Temple in Rajasthan, and Parasnath Temple in Kolkata. Many Jains carry out charitable deeds to attain the blessings of liberation. A few of them give lectures in the temples nearby to spread the goodness of Jain doctrine. People also prepare customary food on this day and serve it to the needy.

Mahavir Jayanti Traditions And Rituals

Maintain austerity and conduct fasting throughout the day.

Adorn the puja altar or room with flowers.

Cleanse the idol of Mahavir by doing Abhishekam using water and milk.

Offer sweets, flowers, and fruits to the deity.

Chant Mahavir Jayanti prayers.

Serve clothes, money, food or any basic needs to the poor.

Many Jain temples are seen with a new flag at the top of it during this day. Moreover, some groups also carry out a procession carrying the idol of Mahaveer.

The Navkar Mantra

Chanting the below Navkar mantra is said to be favourable on Mahaveer Jayanti:

Namo Arihantanam

Namo Siddhanam

Namo Ayariyanam

Namo Uvjhayanam

Namo Loye Savva Saahunam

Aiso Panch Namahkkaro

Savva Paav Panasano

Manglanancha Savvesim

Padhmam Havei Mangalam

Meaning Of The Above Mantra:

I pay homage to all Arihantas (enlightened beings)

I pay homage to all Siddhas (liberated souls)

I pay homage to all Acharyas (religious experts)

I pay homage to all Upadhyays (religious teachers)

I pay homage to all Sadhus (Sages).

The five-fold tribute destroys all sins.

It is truly the most auspicious of all mantras.

