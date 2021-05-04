India Coronavirus Death Toll Now Third Highest

The death toll from the coronavirus in India has topped 218,000, making it the third highest in the world.

The government reported 368,147 new cases and 3,417 deaths on Monday.

The total number of fatalities in India was 218,959 as of 10:00 UTC Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

India has now passed Mexico in number of deaths, and ranks behind only the US and Brazil.

The country has been struggling to secure sufficient hospital capacity and medical oxygen supplies due to the rapid surge in cases.

Local media outlets reported that 24 people died overnight at a hospital in Karnataka State in the country's south, apparently due to a delay in oxygen supply.

Countries around the world have been providing support amid the surge. India received a batch of the antiviral drug remdesivir from the United States on Sunday, while the UK is expected to send a package of 1,000 additional ventilators.

India's healthcare system is under severe strain. The government is rushing to implement a series of support measures, including the installation of oxygen generators at medical facilities across the country.

Source: NHK