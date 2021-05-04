India Coronavirus Death Toll Now Third Highest

India Coronavirus Death Toll Now Third Highest

May 4, 2021, 6:42 a.m.

The death toll from the coronavirus in India has topped 218,000, making it the third highest in the world.

The government reported 368,147 new cases and 3,417 deaths on Monday.

The total number of fatalities in India was 218,959 as of 10:00 UTC Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

India has now passed Mexico in number of deaths, and ranks behind only the US and Brazil.

The country has been struggling to secure sufficient hospital capacity and medical oxygen supplies due to the rapid surge in cases.

Local media outlets reported that 24 people died overnight at a hospital in Karnataka State in the country's south, apparently due to a delay in oxygen supply.

Countries around the world have been providing support amid the surge. India received a batch of the antiviral drug remdesivir from the United States on Sunday, while the UK is expected to send a package of 1,000 additional ventilators.

India's healthcare system is under severe strain. The government is rushing to implement a series of support measures, including the installation of oxygen generators at medical facilities across the country.

Source: NHK

Agencies

All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14
May 04, 2021
Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage
May 04, 2021
CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely
May 03, 2021
Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6
May 03, 2021
India Hits New Grim Record With 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day
May 03, 2021

More on India

Victory For Trinamool; DMK Wins; Left In Kerala; BJP Keeps Assam By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
India's Daily COVID Count Tops 400,000 By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Over 40 Nations Offer COVID-19 Aid To India By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
US Advises Its Citizens In India To Leave As Soon As Possible By Agencies 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

All International Flights Suspended From May 6 To Till May 14 By Agencies May 04, 2021
Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage By Agencies May 04, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely By Agencies May 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3666 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7388 New Cases , 2022 Recoveries And 37 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75