Russia, US Must Seek Ways To Improve Ties: Putin

Russia, US Must Seek Ways To Improve Ties: Putin

June 5, 2021, 7:29 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that his upcoming talks with US President Joe Biden will serve as an opportunity to improve bilateral ties.

During an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin referred to the Russia-US summit set to take place in Geneva on June 16.

He said they need to find ways to regulate bilateral relations, which are currently at a low point.

He said the agenda will also include arms control, the fight against terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.

In separate comments to state-run television, Putin described Biden as a prudent and very experienced statesman.

Putin is apparently trying to use the summit to look at how serious his US counterpart is about improving ties.

Agencies

Nepal Army Officers Received Commendation Letter From UN Secretary General
Jun 05, 2021
G7 Health Ministers Reaffirm Fair Vaccine Supply
Jun 05, 2021
Nepal Gives Approval For CoronaVac, COVID-19 Vaccine Produced By China's Sinovac, For Use In Nepal
Jun 04, 2021
Melamchi Tunnel Emptied For Inspection, No Water Distribution For One Month
Jun 04, 2021
Air Passengers In Nepal Has To Go Mandatory Quarantine
Jun 04, 2021

More on International

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 171 Million By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Israelis Forms New Anti-Netanyahu Coalition By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Isaac Herzog Elected 11th President Of The State Of Israel By Wide Margin By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Peru's COVID death rate found to be world's worst By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
WHO And Partners Urge Governments To Finance New $50 Billion Recovery Roadmap By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
China Relaxes Family Planning Policy To Allow Couples To Have Three Children By Agencies 4 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

NEPALI POLITICS: Left, Left, And Left ……………. By Keshab Poudel Jun 05, 2021
Nepal Army Officers Received Commendation Letter From UN Secretary General By Agencies Jun 05, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled The Cabinet, Included 3 Deputy Prime Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2021
G7 Health Ministers Reaffirm Fair Vaccine Supply By Agencies Jun 05, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2021
Nepal Gives Approval For CoronaVac, COVID-19 Vaccine Produced By China's Sinovac, For Use In Nepal By Agencies Jun 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75