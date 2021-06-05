Russia, US Must Seek Ways To Improve Ties: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that his upcoming talks with US President Joe Biden will serve as an opportunity to improve bilateral ties.

During an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin referred to the Russia-US summit set to take place in Geneva on June 16.

He said they need to find ways to regulate bilateral relations, which are currently at a low point.

He said the agenda will also include arms control, the fight against terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.

In separate comments to state-run television, Putin described Biden as a prudent and very experienced statesman.

Putin is apparently trying to use the summit to look at how serious his US counterpart is about improving ties.