G7 To Launch New Infrastructure Initiative To Counter China’s BRI

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have agreed on a new global infrastructure plan to counter China's Belt and Road initiative.

The G7 heads discussed the global economy, foreign policy, and measures to end the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, the second day of their summit in Britain.

The White House announced that the leaders agreed to launch a new initiative to meet infrastructure needs in low- and middle-income countries.

It said the G7 and other like-minded partners will help infrastructure development in Latin America, Africa, the Indo-Pacific, and other regions in a transparent, sustainable and environment-friendly manner.

They plan to mobilize hundreds of billions of dollars through governmental institutions in the United States and other countries, together with the private sector.

US President Joe Biden's administration has advocated the initiative. It is apparently designed to counter China by creating a framework to have key countries that share the common value of democracy assist developing countries.

The G7 heads were also joined in person for the discussion on the coronavirus pandemic by the leaders of South Korea, South Africa and Australia. The prime minister of India showed up online as well.

They agreed to adopt the Carbis Bay Declaration, which sets out a series of commitments, including the development of vaccines and treatments within 100 days of the identification of a future pandemic threat.

Source: NHK