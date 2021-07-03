Brazil Defeat Chile By 1-0 Reaching Semifinal Of Copa

Brazil Defeat Chile By 1-0 Reaching Semifinal Of Copa

July 3, 2021, 8:35 a.m.

Brazil are into the semi-final and will face Peru in Rio de Janeiro. Chile couldn't pull off a shock by knocking out the holders, and their next game will see them face Brazil again in a World Cup qualifier in September.

10-man Brazil hold on to beat Chile 1-0 to reach the semi-final. Paqueta, who was brought on as a sub at the start of the second half, scored the winner less than a minute after coming off the bench when he slotted past Bravo following Vegas' poor clearance.

Two minutes later, Jesus was sent off after catching Mena in the face with a very high boot. Brereton looped a header onto the crossbar, Ederson denied Meneses late on, and Chile just couldn't find the equaliser they needed.

One last chance for Chile as we head into the final minute of stoppage time. Isla squares it to Palacios in space on the edge of the box, but he leans back as he hits the shot and blazes his effort high over the bar.

Chile can't do anything with the corner and Neymar breaks quickly on the counter again. He has two up with him in support and curls it towards Paqueta in space through the middle. His first touch is poor though and the chance is gone.

Chile are still keeping the pressure on here and Meneses does well to clip a cross towards Vargas at the far post. He has Militao tight to him though and the defender clears his lines.

Source: Goal.com

Agencies

CPN-UML Urged Madhav Kumar Nepal To Withdraw Signatures
Jul 03, 2021
Spain Defeat Switzerland By 3-1, Italy Defeat Belgium By 2-1
Jul 03, 2021
Meteorological Forecasting Division Issues Flood Warning
Jul 02, 2021
Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2
Jul 02, 2021
Airlines Resume Domestic Flights In Nepal
Jul 02, 2021

More on Sports

Spain Defeat Switzerland By 3-1, Italy Defeat Belgium By 2-1 By Agencies 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
From Blackburn to Brazil: Chile revelation Brereton lighting up the Copa America along with Messi & Neymar By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Pedri's 'Playing A Euros Before He Can Drive'! - Barcelona's Teen Sensation Destined To Become A Spain Legend By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Copa America 2020: Teams, Fixtures, Results & Everything You Need To Know By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
'England Shouldn't Scare Us' - Shevchenko says 'Anything Is Possible' For Ukraine In Quarter-final Clash By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
England Silence Critics With Deserved Win Over Germany, Ukraine Defeats Sweden By 2-1 By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Monetary Policy 2078/79 In The Crisis Of The Second Wave Of Covid -19: Nepali Expectations By Shanker Man Singh Jul 03, 2021
Ayer’s Rock & Everest By Hemang Dixit Jul 03, 2021
NC LEADER DEUBA Do or Die By Keshab Poudel Jul 03, 2021
Nepal Flood Update: 34 Killed And 30 Missing Till July 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2021
CPN-UML Urged Madhav Kumar Nepal To Withdraw Signatures By Agencies Jul 03, 2021
Monsoon To Bring More Rain Across Nepal On July 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75