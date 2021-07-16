Shravan Sankranti 2021: Months Of Shiva And Month Of Festival

Shravan Sankranti the sun will enter Cancer sign. Shravan Sankranti time will be on 16th July 2021 on Friday at 10:46 minutes

In Shravan month, worshipping Lord Shiva increases the auspiciousness of good results. During this month, Shiv Maha Puran and Shiv Stotras should be read daily and then worship the Shiv linga ritually from milk, Ganga jal, Bel Patra, fruits, etc.

Additionally, worshipping Lord Shiva along with chanting the mantra “Om Namah Shivay” is considered auspicious. Observing Mangala Gauri fast and worshipping ritually on every Tuesday of this month makes the fortune more favourable for the marriage and child of a woman.

Kamika Ekadashi: 4th August 2021

Lord Hari should be worshipped on Kamika Ekadashi. This fast is considered most good for the pacification of the souls of the ancestors. Observing fast and chanting Vishnu Stotras in the night reduces the pains of life of the devotees. Worshipping Lord Vishnu from Lalmani, Pearl, Durwa and Coral is considered favourable.

Tulsi poojan pleases Lord Vishnu immediately. Showing diyas to lord during the dy and night on Ekadashi yields results as of several Yajnas. Observing Kamika Ekadashi fast and then worshipping Shri Hari frees the person from this sinful world.

Pradosh Fast 7th July or 21st July

Pradosh Fast is observed on the trayodashi(thirteenth) of both Krishna Paksha as well as Shukla Paksha. This fast is observed to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. Falling of Pradosh fast and Shravan month on the same day increases the auspiciousness of this month. During Shravan month as well, Lord Shiva is especially worshipped. On this day, fast is observed and Lord Bholenath is remembered. This fast ends after sunset in Pradosh Kaal.

Hariyali Teej or Singhara Teej: 11th August 2021

The third date of Shukls Paksha, Shravan month is called Hariyali Teej of Singhara Teej. This festival is especially celebrated by newly married and married women. According to an ancient belief Hariyali Teej is an occasion of reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This festival is of faith, natural beauty and joy. On this day the people hang swings, dances and sings to celebrate this festival. In this Teej Mata Parvati is worshipped especially.

Naag Panchami: 13th August 2021

Naag Panchami is celebrated every year with full faith and devotion on the panchami(fifth) date of Shukla Paksha, Shravan month. Worshipping Naag Dev on this day frees the person from Kaal Sarp Dosh. In this fesival, observing fast and worshipping the idol or image of Nag Devta ritually is considered auspicious. On this day, the threshold of house is purified from cow-dung and then worshipped from Durwa and Kusha. Worshipping in this way removes our fear from snakes.