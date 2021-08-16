UN Security Council Discuses Afghanistan Crisis

Aug. 16, 2021, 9:28 p.m.

The Afghan ambassador to UN has called for the immediate establishment of an inclusive, transitional government.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council met on Monday to discuss Afghanistan, per the request of Estonia and Norway.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council to "use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan" and guarantee that basic human rights will be respected.

"We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan," he told the 15-member council.

"We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," he said.

Under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.

"Attacks against civilians or civilian objects must stop. The human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens, especially women, girls and members of minority groups, must be respected," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council.

Afghanistan's UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai told the Security Council he was speaking for millions of people "whose fate hangs in the balance," including women and girls "about to lose their freedom to go to school, to work and to participate in the political, economic, and social life of the country."

Isaczai called on the council and the United Nations not to recognize any administration that achieves power by force or any government that is not inclusive. He urged them to call for the immediate establishment of an inclusive transitional government.

The current Security Council consists of 15 members, with the US, China, France, Russia and the UK being permanent members. Estonia, Norway, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietmnam are also on the council.

Agencies

