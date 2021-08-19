Afghan Hold-out Panjshir Province Can Resist Taliban Rule

Afghan Hold-out Panjshir Province Can Resist Taliban Rule

Aug. 19, 2021, 9:52 p.m.

Afghan First Vice President Saleh said he was the "legitimate caretaker president" of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban insurgents took Kabul.

The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan on Wednesday rejected Taliban rule of his country and said Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh.

Afghan First Vice President Saleh said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban insurgents took the capital Kabul.

Saleh's whereabouts were unknown.

The narrow Panjshir valley is still littered with the remnants of armored vehicles destroyed by the forces of the former Mujahideen leader Ahmad Shah Massoud during the Soviet invasion of the 1980s.

It also became a center of the anti-Taliban resistance in the decade following and a key stronghold of the Northern Alliance that the United States supported to defeat the Taliban in 2001.

However, it was unclear how significant any resistance might be from Saleh, one of Massoud's closest aides, or whether the holdout was a prelude to a compromise with the Taliban, who have so far not entered the area.

Massoud's 32-year-old son Ahmad Massoud is believed to be in Panjshir with his supporters. It was not immediately possible to reach a spokesperson for his movement.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that remnants of some of the elite Special Forces units trained by the United States have retreated to the area following the Taliban's lightning campaign that led to the fall of Kabul on Sunday.

Possible resistance could complicate the Taliban's attempts to impose a unified government on Afghanistan's complex mix of regions and ethnicities.

The Persian-speaking Tajiks of western and northern regions, including the Panjshir valley, have long been opposed to the southern and eastern Pashtuns who make up the core of the Taliban.

Aghbar said a coalition government involving the Taliban that would represent all Afghan factions was possible if they "let others live in peace and accord."

Italian aid group Emergency said its hospital in Panjshir was operating and was taking in a growing number of wounded.

"Regarding our hospital ... unfortunately we have to report that admissions for war surgery are increasing," said Alberto Zanin, medical coordinator of the group.

Agencies

British Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Wanes Under Delta
Aug 19, 2021
Israeli Drug Helped To Discharge 90% Of COVID-19 Patients In 5 Days
Aug 18, 2021
Taliban Seek To Form Government, Former President Ghani Is In UAE
Aug 18, 2021
Afghanistan's Winners: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey And Iran: Israeli Media
Aug 17, 2021
New Zealand Enters Lockdown After Single Virus Case Found
Aug 17, 2021

More on International

British Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Wanes Under Delta By Agencies 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Israeli Drug Helped To Discharge 90% Of COVID-19 Patients In 5 Days By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Taliban Seek To Form Government, Former President Ghani Is In UAE By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Afghanistan's Winners: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey And Iran: Israeli Media By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
New Zealand Enters Lockdown After Single Virus Case Found By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
UN Security Council Discuses Afghanistan Crisis By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
U.S. Provides Additional COVID-19 Assistance To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
Upper Trisuli-1 Hydropower Project Began Construction Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
World Bank Provides $ 60 Million To Nepal To Improve Higher Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
Japan To Hand Over Remaining Japan-Made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal On August 21 And 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75