Taliban Promise To Protect Women , Then Kill Them For How They Dress

Aug. 21, 2021, 9:17 p.m.

The Taliban have shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burka the same day the group promised to honor women's rights.

The Taliban have shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burka on the same day that the group promised to honor women's rights, according to NZ Herald via AP.

A photo was released of a woman in the Takhar province of Afghanistan lying in a pool of blood with her loved ones huddling around her body. She was killed for being in public without a head covering, according to Fox News.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held a news conference to state that the group would honor women's rights - within Sharia law. The Jerusalem Post

According to the New Yourk Times, in some areas, the Taliban have begun to impose their harsh regime.

In some provinces, women have been told not to leave home without a male relative escorting them. Kabul University's women students were told they were not to leave their dorms unless accompanied by a male guardian, effectively leaving students without male relatives in the city trapped.

“You are outside working with the community, with girls, with women — but suddenly, you go in a prison and you can’t do anything for anyone,” a young woman named Friba told the

“Now every Afghan woman [is] in prison in their room. They cannot go outside. They cannot be like before.”

Source: The Jerusalem Post

