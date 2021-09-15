China FM Wang, South Korea's Moon Discuss North Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul after North Korea's firing of ballistic missiles.

Wang arrived in South Korea on Tuesday after touring Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore. He met South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday morning, before meeting Moon.

South Korea's presidential office says Moon sought China's cooperation in reopening talks with the North.

Wang reportedly expressed support for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the development of inter-Korean ties and promised to continue playing a constructive role.

North Korea launched the missiles just before Wang and South Korea's foreign minister met over lunch.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says Wang did not show China's stance on the launches.

Yonhap suggested that the firing during Wang's stay in South Korea could put Beijing in a difficult position at a time when the country's government is asking China to play a role for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese defense ministry sources say they now believe the two ballistic missiles North Korea fired on Wednesday likely fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese government earlier announced the two projectiles appeared to have fallen outside the EEZ, based on the information it obtained right after the launch.

The follow-up analysis suggests that the missiles flew about 750 kilometers with irregular trajectories at an altitude of under 100 kilometers.

The last time a North Korean ballistic missile fell inside Japan's EEZ was in October 2019.

Source: NHK