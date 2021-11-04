Russian Navy To Get Hypersonic Missiles Next Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his nation's navy will begin deploying hypersonic missiles next year.

Putin made the announcement to top defense officials in Sochi on Wednesday, noting that tests of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile are coming to a close.

In the trials, missiles launched from submarines and surface ships succeeded in striking both ground and sea targets, Putin said.

In October, the Russian defense ministry released footage of what it described as a successful test-launch of a hypersonic missile from a submarine.

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound. They are reportedly hard to intercept because they can change trajectories in flight.

Putin stressed the importance of developing and introducing technologies for new weapons capable of fending off potential military threats.

The United States and China are also developing hypersonic missiles, and North Korea claims to have tested one in September.