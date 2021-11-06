Los Angeles County Begins Vaccinating Kids Aged 5-11

Los Angeles County Begins Vaccinating Kids Aged 5-11

Nov. 6, 2021, 9:30 p.m.

Officials in Los Angeles County in the US state of California have begun giving coronavirus vaccinations to children aged five to 11.

The move comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in that age group on Tuesday.

At an elementary school near Los Angeles on Friday, children accompanied by their guardians received their first shots.

A 9-year-old girl said that she was scared because she doesn't like needles. But she said the vaccine will prevent her from getting COVID.

Her mother said that there are cases occurring among children, and that she thinks "the pros outweigh the cons" at the moment.

But some parents remain cautious about pediatric vaccine shots.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Director, Barbara Ferrer, said there is little possibility of serious health problems resulting from the inoculation.

Ferrer said the vaccine was 91 percent effective.

She said that if children experience side effects, they will be mild and similar to those experienced by people in their teens and adults.

