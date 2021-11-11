China Communist Party Adopts Historical Resolution

Nov. 11, 2021, 10:04 p.m.

China's Communist Party has adopted a key resolution summing up the party's 100-year history at its Central Committee's plenary session.

State-run Xinhua news agency says that the Central Committee's sixth plenary session closed in Beijing on Thursday with President Xi Jinping and more than 300 senior members of the party in attendance.

Decisions on key policies were made at the four-day meeting.

Details of the historical resolution have not been made public.

But a communique issued after the meeting says that the resolution points at the major achievements and historical experience of the Communist Party.

The communique says, "The Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has demonstrated great historical initiative, tremendous political courage, and powerful sense of mission." It says the Central Committee "has solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved."

It also says, "They have opened up the right path for achieving rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, enabling China to complete a process of industrialization that took developed countries several centuries in the space of mere decades, and bringing about the two miracles of rapid economic growth and enduring social stability."

This historical resolution had been adopted only twice before in 1945 and 1981. Experts say the resolution will help consolidate the power bases of Xi Jinping, like former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Agencies

