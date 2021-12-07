Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal

Final preparations are underway to celebrate Bibaha Panchami today in Janakpurdham. People are celebrating by chanting Bhajan Kirtan at Janaki temple. Tomorrow will be the last day of the ceremony.

Bibaha Panchami is an auspicious date dedicated to Bhagavan Sri Ram and Sita – it is observed as the divine marriage day of Sri Rama and Mata Sita.

Bibaha Panchami 2021 date is December 9. The day is also of great importance at Jabalpur in Nepal. It is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of the moon in the Margashirsh month (November – December).

The day is observed as the Bibaha Utsav of Sita and Ram in temples and sacred places associated with Sri Rama in the Mithilanchal region of India.

Thousands of people arrive at Janakpur in Nepal as it is believed here that Mata Sita was born at Janakpur and got married to Bhagavan Sri Ram here.

The main ritual during the festival is the enactment of the wedding between Bhagavan Sri Ram and Mata Sita.

A wedding procession from Ayodhya in India, the birthplace of Sri Ram, reaches Janakpur in Nepal on the day.

The festival ends after the wedding is consummated. At the wedding, Shaligram Shila represents Sri Ram and Tulsi plant represents Mata Sita.

