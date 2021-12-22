Japan To Continue Tough Border Measures

Japan To Continue Tough Border Measures

Dec. 22, 2021, 7:37 a.m.

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio addressed the nation after the Diet wrapped up its latest session on Tuesday. Kishida said the government will continue its tougher border restrictions in response to the coronavirus Omicron variant.

He said, "The government will take pre-emptive measures to contain the Omicron variant. People who have been in close contact with an infected person will be asked to stay at designated facilities for 14 days, instead of quarantining at home."

The government has so far not allowed the entry of foreign nationals who are not residents in principle.

The measure was originally planned to last until the end of December, but Kishida now says it will be continued although he did not mention an exact date.

The government will decide on this after analyzing the situation.

The prime minister said the government is ramping up a rollout of booster shots and is preparing to distribute oral COVID-19 drugs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program
Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu
Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present
Dec 22, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 22
Dec 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 21, 2021

More on International

Islamic Countries To Support Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Typhoon Death Toll Reaches Over 200 In Philippine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
61-year-Old Man Suspected Of Starting Osaka Fire By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Japanese Princess Aiko Aiko turns 20 By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Japan's Ban On Foreign Arrivals Under Scrutiny By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Putin To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Beijing Games By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Tightens Import Of Luxurious Goods By Agencies Dec 22, 2021
High Alert Adopted Against Omicron Variant At Nepal-India Border Transit Point By Agencies Dec 22, 2021
India Discovered 200 Cases Of Omicron By Agencies Dec 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75