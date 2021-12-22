Japan To Continue Tough Border Measures

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio addressed the nation after the Diet wrapped up its latest session on Tuesday. Kishida said the government will continue its tougher border restrictions in response to the coronavirus Omicron variant.

He said, "The government will take pre-emptive measures to contain the Omicron variant. People who have been in close contact with an infected person will be asked to stay at designated facilities for 14 days, instead of quarantining at home."

The government has so far not allowed the entry of foreign nationals who are not residents in principle.

The measure was originally planned to last until the end of December, but Kishida now says it will be continued although he did not mention an exact date.

The government will decide on this after analyzing the situation.

The prime minister said the government is ramping up a rollout of booster shots and is preparing to distribute oral COVID-19 drugs.