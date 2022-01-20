North Korea Hints At Restarting ICBM, Nuclear Tests

North Korea says it will reconsider the trust-building measures it has taken on its own initiative with the United States, hinting that it will restart nuclear and ICBM testing.

North Korean's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that leader Kim Jong Un presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's political bureau on Wednesday.

The agency said, "The hostile policy and military threat by the US have reached a danger line that cannot be overlooked anymore," citing military exercises by the US around the Korean Peninsula as well as stronger sanctions.

KCNA reported that the country is preparing for a long-term confrontation with the US.

The agency also said the political bureau gave instructions to promptly examine restarting all temporarily suspended activities.

North Korea had announced a unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium ahead of the historic first summit between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump in April 2018.

North Korea has indicated that it intends to boost its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in line with its five-year plan to bolster its defense capabilities. This year it has already carried out four tests, firing six ballistic missiles.

The country expressed its opposition to sanctions imposed by the US on January 12 in response to the North's nuclear and missile development.

The latest move by the North is believed to be aimed at keeping the administration of US President Joe Biden in check as January 20 marks the first anniversary of Biden's inauguration.