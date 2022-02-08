Australia To Reopen Borders To Fully Vaccinated Visitors

Feb. 8, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

Australia has decided to reopen its borders to visitors from all over the world who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that travel restrictions will be eased on February 21 after nearly two years of border closures.

Apparently referring to the recent saga involving tennis star Novak Djokovic, Morrison said events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message to everyone around the world that being fully vaccinated is a requirement to enter Australia.

Djokovic was denied entry due to his vaccination status.

Almost all of the country's states have scrapped isolation requirements for fully vaccinated visitors.

The government's latest decision is expected to facilitate the full reopening of the economy and the tourism industry.

In December, Australia eased border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers with visas from Japan and South Korea.

New Zealand, which has also banned entry of all foreigners in principle since 2020, announced last week that it will resume by July accepting visitors who do not need entry visas.

Agencies

