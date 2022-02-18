Russia Denies It Is Planning To Invade Ukraine

Russia has again denied that it is planning to invade Ukraine in its written response to US proposals on security guarantees.
Russia's Foreign Ministry released the document on Thursday.
It reads that no Russian invasion of Ukraine that the US and its allies have been talking about has taken place or is planned.
The document adds that Russia objects to Ukraine joining NATO because the move could lead to direct armed conflict pitting the US and its allies against Russia.
