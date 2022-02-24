Ukraine's Pro-Russian Separatists Request Russia's Military Assistance: Kremlin

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has been asked by pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine to offer military assistance to prevent possible casualties among civilians there.
Russian state-run news agency Tass quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as making the announcement.
The regions are effectively being controlled by the separatists.
