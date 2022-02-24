Ukraine's Pro-Russian Separatists Request Russia's Military Assistance: Kremlin

Feb. 24, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has been asked by pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine to offer military assistance to prevent possible casualties among civilians there.

Russian state-run news agency Tass quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as making the announcement.

The regions are effectively being controlled by the separatists.

Agencies

