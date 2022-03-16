North Korea Have Launched A Ballistic Missile

Japanese government officials say North Korea appears to have launched a ballistic missile reports Japanese Television Channel NHK.
This would be the tenth projectile launched by the North has since the start of the year.
The officials say the last two firings were intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Japan's Defense Ministry says it is monitoring the situation to see what effect the possible launch might have on Japan reports NHK.
