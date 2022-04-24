UN Secretary General To Meet With Putin And Zelenskyy

UN Secretary General To Meet With Putin And Zelenskyy

April 24, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday and with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv two days later.

A UN spokesperson told reporters on Friday that while in Moscow, Guterres will have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will be received by Putin on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the UN chief is hoping to discuss what can be done "in order to silence the guns, in order to help the people and in order to allow the people who need to get out and have safe passage."

The UN says Guterres will then travel to Ukraine and hold talks with Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

Guterres has repeatedly urged Russia to exercise restraint, and has been calling on the sides to broker a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds to stop civilian casualties.

Agencies

33 Killed In Afghan Mosque Blast
Apr 24, 2022
WHO Director-General Hals Nepal’s Chandelling Covid-19 Pandemic
Apr 23, 2022
UN Secretary General To Visit Ukraine On April 28 , Russian Army Claim Victory In Mariupol
Apr 23, 2022
SEE Exams Begins From Today
Apr 22, 2022
WHO Director General calls on Health Minister
Apr 22, 2022

More on International

33 Killed In Afghan Mosque Blast By Agencies 9 minutes ago
UN Secretary General To Visit Ukraine On April 28 , Russian Army Claim Victory In Mariupol By Agencies 23 hours, 7 minutes ago
Russian Claims Victory In Mariupol, But Fighting Continues By Agencies 2 days ago
Russian Forces Intensifies Offensive Across Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Says Russia Has Launched Full-scale Offensive By Agencies 5 days ago
Pakistani Air Raids Killed Fifty Persons In Afghanistan By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Hilly Region Of Province 1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2022
PM Deuba And US Congressional Delegation Exchanged Views On Nepal-United States Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2022
WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Completed Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2022
SIRJANA SINGH Destined For Politics By Keshab Poudel Apr 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75