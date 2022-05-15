Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Is New President Of UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UAE official news agency reported on Saturday.

Earlier, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates on the passing away of the President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.