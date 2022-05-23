Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Criticizes US-led Indo-Pacific Initiative

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reached consensus on enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, including formulating "enhanced plan" to safeguard the security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan and further exploring the potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), during their meeting in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province reports Chinese media.

This is Bilawal's first official overseas visit since taking the post of foreign minister in April and the first face-to-face high-level interaction between China and the new Pakistani government.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Minister Wang spoke at a news conference in China after meeting his Pakistani counterpart.

Wang said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative promoted by US President Joe Biden is misguided if it is a political instrument for the US to maintain its regional economic hegemony and deliberately exclude a certain country

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reached consensus on enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, including formulating "enhanced plan" to safeguard the security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan and further exploring the potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), during their meeting in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province.

As Bilawal's visit coincides with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries, which fell on Saturday, May 21, he cut a cake together with Wang to celebrate the event, the Global Times learnt from the Pakistani Embassy.

The two side agreed on Sunday that Pakistan and China will continue to firmly support each other's core interests and concerns and deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation.

In talks with Wang, Bilawal also condemned the terror attack against Chinese nationals at the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, saying that the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime will be taken to justice, and vowed to escalate security protection schemes to ensure safety of Chinese people, institutes and programs in Pakistan.

Bilawal and Wang agreed that any terrorist attack against Chinese citizens in Pakistan is unacceptable, and any despicable attempt to undermine the China-Pakistan friendship will not succeed.

.