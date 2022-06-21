Russian Forces Gather Strength In Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Gather Strength In Eastern Ukraine

June 21, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

Ukrainian units managed several weeks ago to drive Russian forces from the city of Kharkiv. But, by Monday, the Russians had regrouped and resumed their offensive.

Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, had hoped the attacks might be behind them. But now, they're coming under more shelling. The strikes sparked a fire that burned through most of a warehouse.

European Union leaders will gather on Thursday in Brussels. They'll consider Ukraine's candidacy to be a member. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects more "hostile activity" in the days ahead.

Russian forces are pushing ahead with their assault on the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. They attacked a defensive line in the town of Toshkivka. Russian separatist officials said they'd taken the area.

Eight years ago, Ukrainians saw Russian troops drive into then annex Crimea. The pro-Russian head of the peninsula said Ukrainian forces attacked drilling platforms offshore. He said they wounded three workers. Several others are missing.

Agencies

