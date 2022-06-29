Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Mall Attack

Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Mall Attack

June 29, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

Russian and Ukrainian leaders have traded accusations over a missile strike that hit a shopping mall in central Ukraine, killing at least 20 people.

The attack took place on Monday in the city of Kremenchuk.

Rescue crews have been searching through the debris, but Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy, who visited the site, said they won't find any more survivors.

Monastyrskyy said that at such high temperatures, bodies could burn completely. He added that they saw metal structures burnt through and that the metal melted.

Russian officials claimed that they hit a legitimate military target. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his forces were targeting a weapons depot and that the mall caught fire when ammunition exploded. He added that similar incidents are at risk of happening, and that the conflict will be prolonged, if outside countries supply more weapons to Ukraine.

Members of the United Nations Security Council gathered on Wednesday to discuss the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared remotely and urged them to label Russia a sponsor of terrorism and strip it of its seat.

Russian delegates complained about Zelenskyy's appearance. They said the UN should not be turned into a platform for a public relations campaign.

